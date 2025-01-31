Collin Sexton News: Contributes 19 points in loss

Sexton had 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Thursday's 138-113 loss to Minnesota.

The 26-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (23 points), albeit in a blowout loss. Sexton has been solid through 13 appearances in January, during which he has averaged 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per contest. With the rebuilding Jazz positioned to be sellers at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the seventh-year pro could be a candidate to be moved with the club likely to rely more heavily on its young core.