Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Dishes out 13 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Sexton ended Monday's 114-108 loss to Boston with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists over 33 minutes.

Sexton didn't have his best shooting performance en route to 16 points, but he stood out in his playmaking role and notched a season-high in assists. Sexton has been playing one game and resting the other, and if that tendency continues, he might sit Wednesday's game at Memphis. The veteran is averaging 17.4 points per game over his last 10 contests.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now