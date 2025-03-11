Collin Sexton News: Dishes out 13 assists

Sexton ended Monday's 114-108 loss to Boston with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists over 33 minutes.

Sexton didn't have his best shooting performance en route to 16 points, but he stood out in his playmaking role and notched a season-high in assists. Sexton has been playing one game and resting the other, and if that tendency continues, he might sit Wednesday's game at Memphis. The veteran is averaging 17.4 points per game over his last 10 contests.