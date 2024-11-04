Collin Sexton News: Does damage from deep

Sexton closed with 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Bulls.

Sexton was locked in from beyond the arc where he scored 12 of his 24 points. His aggressive play worked out well, leading to his best numbers of the season in terms of scoring and assists. Sexton has also contributed on the defensive end, tallying at least one steal in three straight appearances.