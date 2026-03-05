Collin Sexton News: Drops 30 points in victory
Sexton registered 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Suns.
Sexton took advantage of his move to the starting lineup and scored 30 points for the first time this season. He was tasked with stepping up without the services of Josh Giddey (ankle), Matas Buzelis (ankle) and Jalen Smith (calf), and he proved up to the task. Sexton should continue to see more chances to produce offensively until Giddey is cleared to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo DeadlineYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 32 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2211 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More