Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton News: Drops seven dimes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Sexton ended with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 loss to Milwaukee.

Sexton has now started three straight games after a brief stint on the bench. Sexton and Jordan Clarkson will likely continue to platoon in the backcourt, and with no clear winner in terms of production, their fantasy efficacy will be somewhat diluted. For now, it appears that Clarkson will remain in his sixth-man role, where he is usually very productive.

