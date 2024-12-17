Collin Sexton News: Efficient in blowout loss Monday

Sexton produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers.

Despite the blowout loss, Sexton delivered a solid bounce-back outing following Friday's loss to the Suns, during which he posted only six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes. The 25-year-old has shot an efficient 51.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from downtown in his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 16.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.3 steals across 28.9 minutes per contest.