Collin Sexton News: Foils chance to win

Sexton recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Sexton had trouble handling the inbounds pass with seconds remaining and failed to make a potential game-winning shot. Thsi even followed a questionable timeout that stalled Utah's momentum, and it's one of Utah's many foibles that have plagued the team this season. Sexton is still posting solid numbers despite the team's struggles, and is viable as a starting point guard in deeper leagues.