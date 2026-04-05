Collin Sexton News: Getting green light Sunday
Sexton (finger) will play Sunday against Phoenix, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sexton will be able to fight through a minor finger injury to suit for Sunday's tilt. He's been playing at a high level on the offensive end lately, averaging 21.0 points while converting at a clip of 52.2 percent from the field in his previous five appearances. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Sexton will slide back into the starting lineup and should retain increased usage.
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