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Collin Sexton News: Getting green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 12:18pm

Sexton (finger) will play Sunday against Phoenix, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Sexton will be able to fight through a minor finger injury to suit for Sunday's tilt. He's been playing at a high level on the offensive end lately, averaging 21.0 points while converting at a clip of 52.2 percent from the field in his previous five appearances. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Sexton will slide back into the starting lineup and should retain increased usage.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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