Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sexton (fibula) is available for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

As expected, Sexton has been cleared to suit up for a second consecutive contest following a four-game absence due to a left fibular head contusion. He logged 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, finishing with 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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