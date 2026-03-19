Collin Sexton News: Good to go Thursday
Sexton (fibula) is available for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
As expected, Sexton has been cleared to suit up for a second consecutive contest following a four-game absence due to a left fibular head contusion. He logged 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, finishing with 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal.
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