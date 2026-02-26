Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Jumping into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sexton will start Thursday's game against Portland.

Sexton will make just his second start since joining Chicago, as the Bulls navigate with the services of Patrick Williams (quadriceps) and Jalen Smith (calf). Sexton saw a substantial uptick in playing time Tuesday against the Hornets (28 minutes), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him tackle a similar workload Thursday night.

