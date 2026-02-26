Collin Sexton News: Jumping into starting five
Sexton will start Thursday's game against Portland.
Sexton will make just his second start since joining Chicago, as the Bulls navigate with the services of Patrick Williams (quadriceps) and Jalen Smith (calf). Sexton saw a substantial uptick in playing time Tuesday against the Hornets (28 minutes), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him tackle a similar workload Thursday night.
