Collin Sexton News: Leads team in scoring in loss

Sexton supplied 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to the Spurs.

Sexton led the club in points in his second consecutive game off the bench during a low-scoring affair. The 25-year-old produced a bounce-back game after posting four points and shooting 0-for-7 in his first game off the bench, and he is a candidate to slot back into the starting five with Jordan Clarkson (heel) considered day-to-day.