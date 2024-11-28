Collin Sexton News: Leads team with 26 points in loss

Sexton chipped in 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and four assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Sexton posted a solid line despite the blowout, as the short-handed roster depended on solid backcourt performances due to the numerous injuries up front. Although the Jazz's record doesn't reflect the backcourt tandem's success, Sexton and Keyonte George are working well together with complementary skill sets.