Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Leads Utah in scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Sexton logged 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Keyonte George has been slumping badly to start the season, but Sexton picked up the slack here and delivered an excellent performance despite the fact Utah ended up losing once again. Sexton is averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field to open the campaign, and even though he's bound to regress in the efficiency department sooner than later, the veteran guard has been one of the few bright spots in the Jazz's 0-3 start.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
