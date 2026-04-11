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Collin Sexton News: Likely to play versus Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sexton (finger, elbow) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Although the Bulls aren't going to the postseason, Sexton is expected to suit up for Chicago's final contest of the 2025-26 campaign. He is coming off a 12-point effort in Friday's 127-103 loss to Orlando. However, Sexton has an excellent chance to turn it around against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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