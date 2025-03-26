Collin Sexton News: Logs 15 points in defeat

Sexton accumulated 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sexton only played 18 minutes in the blowout loss but inflicted swift damage as the Jazz took an early lead. He eventually gave way to a combo of Johnny Juzang and Keyonte George for the rest of the game, indicating that his recent ankle injury may still be an issue. An upcoming back-to-back may affect Sexton's status heading into the weekend.