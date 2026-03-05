Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Moved into starting lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Sexton is in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Suns on Thursday.

Sexton will enter the Bulls' starting lineup due to the absence of Josh Giddey (ankle). Sexton has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 24.1 minutes per game as a member of the Bulls this season.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
