Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sexton is not in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday.

Sexton started in the Bulls' 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, when he finished with 10 points, three assists and one steal over 18 minutes. He'll come off the bench for Sunday's contest while the Bulls roll with a starting five of Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Guerschon Yabusele.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
