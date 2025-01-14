Collin Sexton News: Out for Wednesday
Sexton (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sexton will get a night off for the first time this season, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans. With the 26-year-old joining a laundry list of inactive players for the Jazz on Wednesday, Isaiah Collier, Svi Mykhailiuk and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.
