Collin Sexton News: Out for Wednesday

Sexton (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will get a night off for the first time this season, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans. With the 26-year-old joining a laundry list of inactive players for the Jazz on Wednesday, Isaiah Collier, Svi Mykhailiuk and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.