Collin Sexton News: Paces team with 21 points in loss

Sexton chipped in 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to Houston.

Sexton's continued success wasn't enough to end Utah's skid. Although the team is currently in a death spiral, Sexton and Isaiah Collier have been worthy fantasy targets in a backcourt that is deep with talent. Utah may utilize the overload of guards in the open market during the offseason, making every performance a potential audition for future work elsewhere.