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Collin Sexton News: Plays well in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:20am

Sexton notched 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

Sexton fared well in his return from a four-game absence related to a lower leg issue. He figures to be a key part of the second unit going forward, but things will get interesting quickly when the Bulls get some reinforcements into the backcourt, as Jaden Ivey (knee) and Anfernee Simons (wrist) could return next week.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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