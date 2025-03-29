Collin Sexton News: Pops for team-high 20 in loss

Sexton closed with 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old guard reached 20 points for the second straight game as he led the Jazz in scoring. Sexton has dropped 20-plus in five of his last nine appearances, and with Jordan Clarkson (foot) ruled out for the rest of the season, there will be additional shots up for grabs in the Utah backcourt. Over that nine-game span, Sexton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 boards, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.