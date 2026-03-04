Collin Sexton News: Pops for team-high 20 in loss

Sexton registered a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Josh Giddey (ankle) and Matas Buzelis (ankle) both left the game early, leading to more usage for Sexton. The 27-year-old guard has produced 20-plus points in back-to-back contests, and in 10 games (two starts) since joining the Bulls, Sexton is averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 24.1 minutes.