Collin Sexton News: Pops for team-high 20 in loss
Sexton registered a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.
Josh Giddey (ankle) and Matas Buzelis (ankle) both left the game early, leading to more usage for Sexton. The 27-year-old guard has produced 20-plus points in back-to-back contests, and in 10 games (two starts) since joining the Bulls, Sexton is averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 24.1 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1121 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More