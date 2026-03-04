Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Pops for team-high 20 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 6:53am

Sexton registered a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Josh Giddey (ankle) and Matas Buzelis (ankle) both left the game early, leading to more usage for Sexton. The 27-year-old guard has produced 20-plus points in back-to-back contests, and in 10 games (two starts) since joining the Bulls, Sexton is averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 24.1 minutes.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
