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Collin Sexton News: Posts 19 points in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:43am

Sexton had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to Dallas.

Sexton played well in the final game, but it might be the last time we see Sexton in a Bulls uniform. Sexton is an unrestricted free agent and can shop around for a contract with another club. Given a depth chart that's deep at the guard position, the Bulls may not be compelled to give him a better offer.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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