Collin Sexton News: Puts up 20 points
Sexton finished Monday's 129-114 loss to the Spurs with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.
Sexton continues to find ways to put up points even if he doesn't start regularly, and his scoring surge has been huge for managers who are trusting him down the stretch across all fantasy formats. Sexton is ending the regular season on a strong note and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings while reaching the 25-point plateau twice in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More