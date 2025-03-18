Collin Sexton News: Removed from injury report

Sexton is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Sexton is set to be available Wednesday after getting Monday night off against the Bulls for rest purposes. The veteran guard has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes through his last seven appearances.