Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Sexton is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Sexton is set to be available Wednesday after getting Monday night off against the Bulls for rest purposes. The veteran guard has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes through his last seven appearances.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now