Collin Sexton News: Returning Friday vs. Minnesota

Sexton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

A left ankle sprain has prevented Sexton from playing in Utah's last 10 games, bu the veteran guard out of Alabama has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to return Friday. He had averaged 21.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 31.1 minutes per game across the 20 games prior to sustaining the injury against the Pacers on Feb. 3. Sexton will operate on a minutes restriction upon his return, which means Isaiah Collier should continue to see meaningful playing time in the short term, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.