Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Sexton isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sexton drew a spot start before the All-Star break with Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, but Sexton will return to a reserve role Thursday evening. He's scored 17 or more points in each of his two appearances off the bench since joining the Bulls.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
