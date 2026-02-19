Collin Sexton News: Returning to bench
Sexton isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sexton drew a spot start before the All-Star break with Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, but Sexton will return to a reserve role Thursday evening. He's scored 17 or more points in each of his two appearances off the bench since joining the Bulls.
