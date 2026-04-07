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Collin Sexton News: Scores 15 points with four swipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Sexton recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 victory over the Wizards.

Sexton ripped away two steals within his first five minutes of play, and he finished with a season-high four swipes in the blowout win. He'll have another chance to take advantage of the Wizards' lackadaisical play in a rematch with Washington on Thursday.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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