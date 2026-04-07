Collin Sexton News: Scores 15 points with four swipes

Sexton recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 victory over the Wizards.

Sexton ripped away two steals within his first five minutes of play, and he finished with a season-high four swipes in the blowout win. He'll have another chance to take advantage of the Wizards' lackadaisical play in a rematch with Washington on Thursday.