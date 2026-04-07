Collin Sexton News: Scores 15 points with four swipes
Sexton recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 victory over the Wizards.
Sexton ripped away two steals within his first five minutes of play, and he finished with a season-high four swipes in the blowout win. He'll have another chance to take advantage of the Wizards' lackadaisical play in a rematch with Washington on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More