Collin Sexton News: Scores 17 points in loss

Sexton notched 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Sexton returned after a one-game absence and posted a solid stat line, but he hasn't been shooting the ball particularly well. In three games since the All-Star break, the veteran guard is making just 42.1 percent of his shots from the field and only 20.0 percent of his treys. The recent struggles, coupled with the multiple absences Sexton has had of late, certainly limit his upside. That absence pattern is not going to change in the final weeks of the season.