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Collin Sexton News: Scores 19 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 11:53pm

Sexton registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 136-96 loss to New York.

Sexton returned to the bench with Josh Giddey (hamstring) back in the starting lineup, but he produced another strong showing as a scoring weapon for a Bulls team that's already out of playoff contention. Sexton has scored 15-plus points in seven consecutive games and is clearly ending the season on a strong note, showing he remains a very viable option ahead of hitting the open market in the summer.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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