Collin Sexton News: Scores 20 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:45am

Sexton had 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over the Magic.

Sexton might be delivering inefficient numbers from a shooting perspective, but there's no question the veteran guard is going through one of his most productive stretches of the season. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, a span in which he's also shooting 46 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three-point range. It's worth noting that Utah was without Jordan Clarkson (foot), Keyonte George (heel), Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (personal) for this contest.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
