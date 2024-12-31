Collin Sexton News: Scores 22 points in loss Monday
Sexton chipped in 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.
Sexton had another strong showing despite the outcome of Monday's game, and the veteran guard is ending the calendar year on a strong note. It remains to be seen if Sexton will be traded in the coming weeks, and while a move away from the Jazz would impact his fantasy upside, he's certainly playing well enough to warrant a look from some contending teams. Sexton has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last six appearances, averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor in that span.
