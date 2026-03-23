Collin Sexton News: Scores team-high 25 points

Sexton closed with 25 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-124 victory over Houston.

Sexton continues to score the basketball well, having now scored at least 20 points in five of his past seven appearances. Despite coming off the bench, he has been able to provide the Bulls with an offensive boost, while also managing to flirt with top 100 value in standard nine-category leagues. For those needing points and threes, he is worth considering as a potential stream option when the schedule lays out nicely.