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Collin Sexton News: Scoring surge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Sexton accumulated 26 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sexton scored at least 20 points for the third time in his past four games, continuing to provide the Bulls with a nice offensive punch off the bench. Although his overall appeal is somewhat limited, Sexton has been doing more than enough to be rostered in most leagues. In 11 games over the past month, he has averaged 20.2 points, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game, good enough for top 65 value in standard formats.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
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