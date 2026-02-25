Collin Sexton News: Sees sizable workload in loss
Sexton totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 loss to Charlotte.
The Bulls have several injuries in the backcourt, allowing Sexton to gobble out a good amount of them. His upside remains limited, however, making him a lukewarm pickup in fantasy hoops.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide9 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1719 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 520 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More