Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Sees sizable workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sexton totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 loss to Charlotte.

The Bulls have several injuries in the backcourt, allowing Sexton to gobble out a good amount of them. His upside remains limited, however, making him a lukewarm pickup in fantasy hoops.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
