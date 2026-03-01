Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Strikes for game-high 22 Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sexton provided 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-97 win over the Bucks.

The 22 points led all scorers on the afternoon as Sexton put together his best offensive showing in nine games (two starts) since joining the Bulls. During that stretch, the 27-year-old guard is averaging 12.9 points, 2.2 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes in 23.7 minutes.

Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Sexton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago