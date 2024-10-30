Collin Sexton News: Struggles off bench

Sexton recorded four points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.

Sexton was replaced by Jordan Clarkson in the starting lineup who put up 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists. This is bad news for Sexton's fantasy value, and it doesn't help that he couldn't generate anything offensively Tuesday night.