Collin Sexton News: Struggles off bench
Sexton recorded four points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.
Sexton was replaced by Jordan Clarkson in the starting lineup who put up 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists. This is bad news for Sexton's fantasy value, and it doesn't help that he couldn't generate anything offensively Tuesday night.
