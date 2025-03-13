Fantasy Basketball
Collin Sexton News: Tallies season-high eight rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Sexton supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sexton played in his second straight contest Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of February. The 26-year-old has returned to his starting point guard role after missing time due to an ankle injury. Over his last five appearances, Sexton is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 24.8 minutes.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
