Collin Sexton headshot

Collin Sexton News: Team-high 22 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 5:29pm

Sexton recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over Orlando.

Sexton led the Jazz in scoring and assists Saturday and finished as the game's third-leading scorer behind Franz Wagner (37) and Cole Anthony (23). Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 14 games, and over that span, he has averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 30.7 minutes per contest while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 5.1 3PA/G.

Collin Sexton
Utah Jazz
