Collin Sexton News: Will play through finger injury

The Jazz announced Friday that Sexton sustained a left fourth finger Distal Interphalangeal joint avulsion fracture during Thursday's loss to San Antonio, but he will continue to play as tolerated.

Sexton was not included on the injury report for Saturday's game in Denver and is expected to move back into the starting lineup, as Jordan Clarkson (heel) will be sidelined. In three starts this season, Sexton has averaged 17.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.