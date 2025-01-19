Collin Sexton News: Won't play Monday

Sexton won't play Monday against the Pelicans due to rest purposes, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

The Jazz will be missing several regulars Monday and Sexton has been a late addition to the list due to rest-related reasons. This means Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk could be in line to log more minutes. Sexton's next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Wednesday.