Collin Sexton News: Won't start Friday

Sexton won't start Friday's game against the Knicks.

Sexton got the start in Wednesday's 145-126 loss to the Pacers. However, with Josh Giddey (hamstring) back from a one-game absence, Sexton will head back to the bench. With that said, the 27-year-old has remained a reliable contributor as a reserve, scoring at least 20 points in four of his five appearances heading into the meeting with Indiana.