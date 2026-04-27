Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Brings home ROY honors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Flagg was named the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Flagg was more than deserving of this honor, as he averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes per game over 70 appearances. He presumably solidified the award down the stretch of the regular season, when he put up 51 points April 3 against Orlando, which was followed up with a 45-point showing two days later against the Lakers. Flagg becomes the third Maverick in franchise history to win the award, joining Jason Kidd (1994-95) and Luka Doncic (2018-19).

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
2026 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds, Standings, and What's at Stake
NBA
2026 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds, Standings, and What's at Stake
Author Image
Alex Barutha
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago