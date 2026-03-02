Cooper Flagg Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Flagg (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
It was reported Monday morning that Flagg was getting closer to a return, but it appears as though he will miss his eighth straight game Tuesday. His fantasy managers will be hoping he's cleared in time to return for Thursday's game against Orlando.
