Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Flagg (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.

It was reported Monday morning that Flagg was getting closer to a return, but it appears as though he will miss his eighth straight game Tuesday. His fantasy managers will be hoping he's cleared in time to return for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
