Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Flagg (foot) is expected to play in Thursday's game against Orlando, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The stage is set for the rookie No. 1 overall pick to end an eight-game absence with a left mid-foot sprain. In all likelihood, Flagg will replace Brandon Williams (quadriceps) from the starting lineup Thursday. Flagg was on a heater in his last six appearances before getting injured, averaging 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 35.7 minutes per tilt while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago