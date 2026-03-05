Cooper Flagg Injury: Expected to play Thursday
Flagg (foot) is expected to play in Thursday's game against Orlando, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The stage is set for the rookie No. 1 overall pick to end an eight-game absence with a left mid-foot sprain. In all likelihood, Flagg will replace Brandon Williams (quadriceps) from the starting lineup Thursday. Flagg was on a heater in his last six appearances before getting injured, averaging 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 35.7 minutes per tilt while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.
