Cooper Flagg Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Flagg exited for the locker room during Sunday's game against the Bulls due to an apparent left ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Flagg appeared to turn his left ankle before exiting for the locker room early in the second quarter. If he is unable to return, Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas could see extra minutes.
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