Cooper Flagg headshot

Cooper Flagg Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 8:51am

Flagg (foot) is expected to play in Thursday's game in Orlando, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

The stage is set for the rookie No. 1 overall pick to end an eight-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain. In all likelihood, Flagg will replace Brandon Williams (quadriceps) in the starting lineup Thursday. Flagg was on a heater in his last six appearances before getting injured, averaging 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 35.7 minutes per tilt while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Flagg See More
