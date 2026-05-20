Cooper Flagg Injury: Named to All-Rookie team

Flagg was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team for the 2025-26 season Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports

Flagg was a unanimous selection and is the first Maverick since Luka Doncic to earn a spot on the team. The 19-year-old is coming off a magnificent inaugural campaign, finishing with averages of 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 steals across 33.5 minutes in 70 games, good enough to earn the Rookie of the Year award. With Dallas recently parting ways with head coach Jason Kidd, it's unknown how his departure will impact Flagg, specifically, what position he will play from game-to-game. Still, he is anticipated to remain in the All-Star conversation for years to come while potentially flirting with an MVP award somewhere down the line. Flagg's only noteworthy flaws were his 2.3 turnovers per contest as well as his subpar shooting from behind the arc, with the former Duke Blue Devil sinking only 29.5 percent of his three-point shots. He also suffered an ankle injury at the end of the season, although he's expected to be ready to go well before the start of the new year.