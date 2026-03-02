Cooper Flagg Injury: Nearing return to action
NBA reporter Marc Stein said Monday that he's hearing that Flagg (foot) is nearing a return to action.
Flagg has missed the past seven games for Dallas, and it's understandable that the team has been cautious with him given where they sit in the standings. Flagg's status for Tuesday's game against Charlotte remains in the air, but fantasy managers will have a better idea once the Mavericks submit their injury report Monday afternoon or evening.
