Cooper Flagg Injury: Not playing Sunday
Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Flagg's absence due to a left foot sprain will extend to seven games Sunday, and he should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets. Naji Marshall (finger), Caleb Martin (back) and Brandon Williams should all continue to see extended playing time for as long as Flagg is sidelined.
